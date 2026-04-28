Vivo Y600 Pro launched with massive 10200mAh battery and 50MP camera

New Delhi:

Vivo has recently unleashed the new Y600 Pro in the Chinese market, adding another option to its Y-series lineup. This one is hard to miss, mainly because of its absolutely massive 10,200mAh battery—the kind of feature that makes it stand out in its class.

Main highlights of Y600 Pro: Battery, camera, OS, 5G

But the Y600 Pro is not just about battery life. You get a 50MP camera, a bright AMOLED display, Android 16 out of the box, and 5G support. It checks plenty of boxes.

Price and variants

Let’s talk pricing. The base version starts at CNY 2,099 (around ₹29,000). Here’s how the options stack up:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: about Rs 29,000

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: about Rs 32,000

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: about Rs 36,000

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: about Rs 36,000

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: about Rs 40,000

Sales in China kick off on May 5

The main highlight of the device is the 10,200mAh battery, which gives enough juice to the device to last for at least 2 days smoothly. Also, the device comes with a 90W wired fast charging, which means it will charge faster.

Expect the smartphone to last multiple days, even with heavy use. Gamers, travellers, and binge-watchers will definitely appreciate the freedom from frequent charging.

Display details

The device will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel up front. It’s sharp (1260 x 2800 resolution), super smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate, supports HDR, and hits 449 pixels per inch. You get vibrant DCI-P3 color, thin bezels, and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Perfect for games, video streaming, or just scrolling through your feed.

Processor and storage

Under the hood, Vivo put in the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of speedy UFS 3.1 storage. Graphics come courtesy of the Mali-G610 GPU. Bottom line: Expect smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and solid gaming performance.

Camera

For photos, you have a 50MP rear main camera with autofocus and 10x digital zoom. Flip to the front, and there’s a 32MP selfie cam. Both cameras shoot video up to 1080p.

Protection of the device

Vivo did not skip on extras, either. The Y600 Pro boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance; an in-display fingerprint scanner; Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.4; an IR blaster; and runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

As for an India launch, there’s no official word yet. But given how much demand there is for big-battery phones in India, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Y600 Pro shows up later this year.