Vivo X200 series set to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset: Know-more

Vivo, a known smartphone brand is all set to launch a new smartphone series. The company has officially confirmed that it is set to release the new smartphone under the X200 series. Also, the new smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The announcement surfaced, highlighting the new chipset’s launch, which was positioned as the Vivo X200 lineup as a key contender in the flagship smartphone market.

Powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9400

The Dimensity 9400 chipset has been built on a cutting-edge 3nm process, that promises significant improvements in the performance and efficiency of the smart devices.

With an Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, the upcoming smartphone is reported to be 40 per cent more power-efficient than its predecessor.

The new SoC further features advanced AI capabilities, a new ISP and an NPU, that delivers single-core and multi-core performance enhancements of 35 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Launch details

The Vivo X200 series, which will include three variants- Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro Mini, is set to go official in China on October 14 at 7:00 PM local time (which is around 4:30 PM IST).

The event will mark the debut of Dimensity 9400 chipset in smartphones.

Colour options

Vivo has teased several colour options for the X200 series.

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will be available in four elegant shades:

Midnight Black Moonlight White Sapphire Blue Titanium

Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will feature four colour options:

Black Pink Green White

Although the official names for these finishes are yet to be announced by the company.

Anticipated Pricing

The pricing for the Vivo X200 series is expected to be on a competitive edge. The Vivo X200 was rumoured to be launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (which is around Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is speculated to be priced at CNY 4,599 (which is around Rs 54,557), while the Vivo X200 Pro may carry a price tag of CNY 5,199 (which is around Rs 5,199) for the 16GB + 256GB model.

Future competitors

The Dimensity 9400 SoC is also set to feature in other flagship devices from brands like Oppo, indicating a competitive landscape for high-end smartphones in the coming months. With its innovative features and appealing design, the Vivo X200 series is poised to make a strong impact upon its release.

