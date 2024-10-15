Vivo X200 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in China: Specifications, India launch and more

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO X200 SERIES/TWITTER Vivo X200 series

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker has introduced its new X200 series in China, including Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. These smartphones are powered by the next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, making them the first to feature this advanced SoC. Co-developed with German optics brand Zeiss, the X200 series enhances camera capabilities. Though there is no official word on a global release for the device the Vivo X200 series is expected to launch in India by the end of this year or early next.

Vivo X200 series: Display and design highlights

AMOLED Displays with high brightness: The Vivo X200 series offers stunning AMOLED displays across all models. The X200 features a 6.67-inch display, while the X200 Pro and Pro Mini have 6.78-inch and 6.31-inch screens, respectively. Each display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts up to 4500 nits of peak brightness.

Dynamic refresh rates in Pro models: For a smoother experience, the Pro and Pro Mini models include LTPO technology, allowing dynamic refresh rate adjustments for better battery efficiency and fluid visuals.

Performance and Storage

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor: All three models are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, ensuring powerful performance and efficient multitasking.

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage: Vivo offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage across the X200 series, with the X200 Pro providing an advanced LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM option in its 1TB variant, which also supports satellite communication.

Camera setup: Co-engineered with Zeiss

Advanced triple-camera systems: Each model in the X200 series features a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pro model includes a 200MP telephoto lens (3.7x zoom), while the X200 and Pro Mini models feature a 50MP telephoto sensor (3x zoom).

High-quality Selfies: A 32MP front-facing camera is available in all three models, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging: Long-lasting power

Battery capacities: The X200 series packs powerful batteries with 5800mAh in the X200, 6000mAh in the X200 Pro, and 5700mAh in the Pro Mini.

Fast charging and wireless support: Each device supports 90W wired charging for quick recharges, while 30W wireless charging is available on the Pro and Pro Mini models for added convenience.

Vivo X200 Series: Specifications

Vivo X200:

6.67-inch AMOLED

Dimensity 9400

12/16GB RAM

256GB-1TB storage

50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear cameras

5800mAh battery

Android 15 with OriginOS 5

Vivo X200 Pro Mini:

6.31-inch AMOLED with LTPO

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

12/16GB RAM

256GB-1TB storage

50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear cameras

5700mAh battery

Android 15 with OriginOS 5

Vivo X200 Pro

6.78-inch AMOLED with LTPO

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

12/16GB RAM

256GB-1TB storage

50MP + 50MP + 200MP rear cameras

6000mAh battery

Android 15 with OriginOS 5.

Availability: India launch expected soon

Vivo X200 series made its debut in China, and its arrival in India is anticipated by the end of 2024 or maybe by early 2025 (nothing official was announced by the company).

