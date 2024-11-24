Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
  4. Vivo X200 Series India launch confirmed, camera specs teased

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone for its fans in the Indian market. Vivo has confirmed the introduction of the Vivo X200 series in India and has also released a teaser on the microblogging platform X.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2024 11:22 IST
Vivo X200 Series
Image Source : VIVO Vivo X200 Series

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series for its Indian fans. The company has confirmed the arrival of the Vivo X200 series, releasing a teaser that hints at its upcoming debut in India. If the rumours hold true, we can expect the launch in November. Currently, Vivo has not revealed the exact launch date, but one thing is clear from the teaser video—users can look forward to an exceptional camera experience. Photography enthusiasts are likely to be impressed with what this new smartphone has to offer.

A powerful camera setup is on the way

Vivo has already introduced the Vivo X200 series in Malaysia, and now it’s ready to bring it to the Indian market. A recent video shared on X showcases that the smartphone could soon be available for Indian consumers.

The teaser released by Vivo puts a spotlight on the camera capabilities of the Vivo X200. The video highlights the smartphone's zoom features, demonstrating its ability to capture stunning images of the moon. This suggests that the upcoming device will come equipped with a robust camera setup.

Exciting features to look forward to

As for the features of the Vivo X200 series, you can expect a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, accompanied by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will boast a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, with both devices offering impressive brightness levels of up to 4500 nits.

In terms of camera specifications, both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models will feature a 50MP primary camera sensor, along with a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The telephoto sensors will differ in size between the two models. 

On the front, both smartphones will sport a 32MP camera. The base model will come with a 5800mAh battery, while the Pro model will have a powerful 6000mAh battery. Additionally, the base model may support 90W fast charging, making it a solid choice for users on the go.

