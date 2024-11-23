Redmi A4 affordable 5G smartphone will not support Airtel 5G network: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi A4 5G

Redmi has recently launched its affordable 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched Redmi A4 5G smartphone will go on sale next week. However, there is important information that you must know if you are planning to buy this smartphone. The smartphone is only compatible with SA (standalone) 5G networks in the country and will not support non-standalone 5G networks.

Redmi A4 5G will not work with Airtel 5G

The product page for the Redmi A4 5G on the Mi website highlights that this phone offers support for both 4G and a type of 5G network called standalone (SA). However, it does not work with the non-standalone (NSA) version of 5G.

In India, Airtel’s 5G network relies on the NSA architecture, which means that if you have an Airtel connection, you will only be able to use 4G services on the Redmi A4 5G. On the other hand, those with a Jio SIM card can enjoy 5G services with this phone since Jio’s 5G network uses the standalone option.

Redmi A4 5G price and specifications

The Redmi A4 5G is now available in India, starting at a price of Rs. 8,499 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you need more space, the 128GB version costs Rs. 9,499. It will be available for purchase starting November 27.

This smartphone runs on a new version of Android called HyperOS and features a large 6.88-inch screen that provides clear visuals and a smooth experience while scrolling, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a modern processor that makes it efficient and responsive.

The Redmi A4 5G has a dual-camera system on the back, led by a 50-megapixel camera, allowing you to take clear and detailed photos. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The phone lasts a long time on a single charge with its 5,160mAh battery, and it supports fast charging, so you can quickly power it up when needed. Additionally, it has a fingerprint scanner on the side for easy unlocking and is designed to withstand a bit of dust and splashes, making it quite durable.

