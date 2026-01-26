Vivo V70 Series price leaked ahead of India launch: Battery, camera and colour options revealed Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite prices have reportedly leaked ahead of their India launch. Check expected price, battery size, camera specs, chipset details, and colour options.

New Delhi:

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are expected to launch in India soon. The upcoming Vivo smartphones have recently been spotted on multiple certification websites, including IMDA. Now, the prices of both models in the series have reportedly been leaked. Additionally, both phones have also appeared on India’s BIS certification website. Several key specifications, including battery details, have also surfaced online.

Vivo V70 Series price leak in India

According to a report by Smartprix, the Vivo V70 series is expected to launch next month, in February. The smartphones are likely to be positioned in the mid-premium segment. In India, the Vivo V70 series could be priced at around Rs 55,000.

The standard Vivo V70 model may be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite is expected to come in the same colours along with an additional Black variant.

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite: Design and display

Both smartphones in the Vivo V70 series are expected to have an almost identical design. The devices may feature a triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole camera design on the front for selfies.

Both models could sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Processor and performance details

The Vivo V70 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets. One of the models may feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the Elite variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Camera specifications of Vivo V70 Series

In terms of optics, both phones are expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera. Along with this, the devices may include an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is expected on both models.

Battery, charging and durability features

The Vivo V70 series was recently spotted on the EU Energy Label website with the model number V2538, which revealed battery-related details. The standard Vivo V70 model may pack a 6,320mAh battery, while the Vivo V70 Elite could feature a slightly larger 6,500mAh battery.

Both smartphones are expected to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. They may also support 55W wired fast charging.

