Buying iPhone 17? Where to buy it cheapest: Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon or Croma? Planning to buy the iPhone 17? Republic Day sales bring big discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma. Check where you get the best price before you buy.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, the ongoing Republic Day sales across major e-commerce platforms are offering attractive discounts on the iPhone 17. Buyers can avail of multiple bank offers and exchange benefits on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma.

Here’s a detailed price comparison across these retailers to help you decide where you can get the best deal on the iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Price at Vijay Sales

At Vijay Sales, the iPhone 17 is listed at Rs 82,900. However, customers can avail of bank-based discounts that reduce the effective price.

Using an HSBC credit card with the EMI option, buyers can get a flat discount of Rs 4,500, bringing the effective price down to Rs 78,400. Alternatively, HDFC Bank credit card users opting for EMI can avail of an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which lowers the effective price to Rs 78,900.

In addition, the retailer’s MyVS loyalty programme offers 0.75 percent loyalty points on every purchase. These points can be redeemed on online purchases at Vijay Sales, with one loyalty point equivalent to one rupee.

iPhone 17 Price on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 is listed at its launch price of Rs 82,900. Buyers using an Axis Bank Flipkart debit card can get up to 5 percent cashback, capped at Rs 750.

Flipkart is also offering exchange benefits, under which you can exchange your old smartphone for up to Rs 71,050 . Additionally, there is an extra exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on select models. The final exchange value depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone.

iPhone 17 Price at Croma

At Croma, the iPhone 17 is currently available at its original launch price of Rs 82,900. This means buyers can purchase the device at the standard retail price during the sale period.

iPhone 17 availability on Amazon

The iPhone 17 is currently unavailable on Amazon. Interested buyers will have to wait for the device to be restocked on the platform before making a purchase.

ALSO READ: Apple’s new Siri powered by Google Gemini may launch in February: Here’s what’s coming