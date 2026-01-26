Apple’s new Siri powered by Google Gemini may launch in February: Here’s what’s coming Apple is reportedly set to unveil a new AI-powered Siri in February. Backed by Google Gemini, the upgraded assistant could arrive with iOS 26.4, offering a more conversational experience and deeper system integration.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil a much-anticipated new version of Siri. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Siri upgrade will be the result of Apple’s recently announced artificial intelligence partnership with Google. Gurman reports that the tech giant is planning to announce the new Siri in the second half of February.

New Siri likely to arrive with iOS 26.4 update

Following the announcement, the revamped Siri is expected to roll out with iOS 26.4. Gurman notes that this version of iOS is slated to enter beta testing in February, ahead of its public release in March or early April.

Siri to be powered by Google Gemini AI

The new Siri is said to be powered by Google’s Gemini AI model and is expected to deliver features Apple first promised in June 2024. At the time, Apple stated that Siri would be “more deeply integrated” into its operating systems. The company also promised the ability to type queries directly into the system to access generative AI-based intelligence.

More conversational Siri experience expected

The Bloomberg report suggests that the upcoming version of Siri will adopt a more conversational style, similar to chatbots such as ChatGPT. It is also expected to run on Google’s cloud infrastructure, enabling more advanced AI-driven responses and interactions.

Launch timeline earlier than WWDC expectations

Earlier reports had suggested that Apple might announce the new version of Siri at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. However, the latest information indicates that the rollout will happen well ahead of the annual developer conference.

Major reveal planned at WWDC 2026

According to Gurman, after a reported demo scheduled for late February, Apple will hold a larger reveal of the new Siri, currently codenamed “Campos”, at its annual developer conference in the summer. Following this, the updated Siri and the accompanying Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, which are likely to be released as beta versions during the summer.