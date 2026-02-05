Vivo V70 Series India launch confirmed: Vivo V70 Elite, V70 arrive on February 19 Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70. Check launch date, time, price range, chipset, battery, camera and display details.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially announced the India launch date of the Vivo V70 series. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in the third week of February. According to the company, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will debut in India on February 19, 2026. Vivo has also revealed that both smartphones will be available for purchase via two e-commerce platforms and the company’s official online store.

The Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard Vivo V70 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Vivo has already teased the design of both smartphones.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 launch date and time in India

The Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will launch in India on February 19 at 12 PM IST. These smartphones are expected to be priced under Rs 50,000, placing them in the mid-price segment.

Recent leaks had also suggested that the Vivo V70 series would be launched at a price of less than Rs 55,000.

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70: Expected colour options and processor

The Vivo V70 Elite may be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 is expected to arrive in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colours.

In terms of performance, the Vivo V70 Elite is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard Vivo V70 will come equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Battery, Charging and Camera Details

The upcoming Vivo V70 series is expected to pack a 6500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Vivo claims that both smartphones will come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the series is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation, powered by a Zeiss processor. The setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera. On the front, both phones may feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, reports suggest that the phones could include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Vivo V70 Series display specifications

Both smartphones in the Vivo V70 series may feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The display is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits.

ALSO READ: 4K Smart TVs at half price: 43-Inch models start at Rs 13,999; where to buy