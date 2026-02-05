4K Smart TVs at half price: 43-Inch models start at Rs 13,999; where to buy Amazon is offering massive discounts on 43-inch 4K smart TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi, Philips, TCL and VW, with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a new smart TV, this could be the right time. 4K LED Smart TVs are currently available at heavy discounts on Amazon, with 43-inch large-screen models selling at nearly half their original price. These smart TVs are available at a starting price of Rs 13,999, along with additional bank discounts and offers. Popular brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Philips and TCL are offering their 4K smart TVs at significantly reduced prices.

Samsung 43-inch LED Smart TV

Samsung’s 43-inch LED Smart TV is available at an attractive price with a 15 per cent discount. Buyers can also avail an additional Rs 750 coupon discount.

The TV features a 50Hz refresh rate display and runs on Tizen OS. The discounted price of this smart TV is Rs 23,490.

Philips 43-inch Smart TV

Philips is offering its 43-inch smart TV with a 41 per cent discount. The TV runs on the Google TV platform and comes with a 60Hz display.

It also supports features such as Dolby Audio, and bank discounts are available on purchase. The TV can be bought for Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi 43-inch Smart TV

This Xiaomi smart TV is available for Rs 19,999. It features a 43-inch Full HD smart display and runs on the Google TV operating system.

For audio, the TV is equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

TCL 43-inch Bezel-less 4K Smart TV

TCL’s bezel-less 43-inch 4K smart TV is available for Rs 22,990. The TV runs on the Google TV platform and is currently being offered with a 57 per cent discount.

VW 43-inch QLED Smart TV

The VW 43-inch smart TV is available at a starting price of Rs 13,499. A 46 per cent bumper discount is being offered on this model.

This QLED smart TV runs on the Android TV platform and is powered by a quad-core processor.

ALSO READ: Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery goes on sale in India: Check price and offers