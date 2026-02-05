Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery goes on sale in India: Check price and offers Realme P4 Power 5G with a massive 10,001mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED display is now on sale in India alongside Realme Buds Clip earbuds.

New Delhi:

Realme has recently launched the Realme P4 Power smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a massive 10,001mAh battery and is now available for purchase in the country. Alongside the smartphone, Realme Buds Clip earbuds have also gone on sale starting today.

Realme P4 Power 5G and Buds Clip: India price and offers

The first sale of the Realme P4 Power 5G and Realme Buds Clip begins on February 5 at 12 noon and will continue until February 7 at 11:59 PM.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is available in three storage variants, with prices starting at Rs 23,999 on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

Realme P4 Power 5G Variant Colours Price First Sale Offer Effective Price Sales Platform 8GB +128GB TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue Rs 25,999 Rs 2000 Bank offer or Rs 2000Exchange offer +6 Months No Cost EMI

+ Free 4 Years battery warranty worth Rs 2999

+ 1k additional exchange offer on Realme device Rs 23,999 realme.com,

Offline Store

First sale- February 5, 12PM onwards till February 7, 11:59 PM Flipkart andOffline StoreFirst sale- February 5, 12PM onwards till February 7, 11:59 PM 8GB + 256GB Rs 27,999 Rs 25,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 30,999 Rs 28,999 Note that the 4 years battery warranty only available during first sale

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Clip is priced starting at Rs 5,499 and can be purchased via realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores.

Realme Buds Clip Colour Price Sale offer Effective price First sale time Sales Platform Gold/Grey Rs 5999 Rs 500 Rs 5,499 The first sale is scheduled from February 5, 2026, 12PM onwards till February 07, 11:59 PM realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and

Offline Store

Realme P4 Power 5G: Key specifications and features

The Realme P4 Power 5G is equipped with a 10,001mAh Titan Battery that supports 80W fast charging along with 27W reverse charging. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with the Hyper Vision⁺ AI Chip.

Display and camera details

For display, the Realme P4 Power 5G features a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve⁺ AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor (f/1.8) with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

On the front, the device houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and selfies. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Realme Buds Clip: Features and specifications

The Realme Buds Clip marks the company’s first clip-style true wireless earbuds. Each earbud weighs 5.3 grams and features a titanium-fit memory metal structure.

For audio, the earbuds come with an 11mm dual-driver system powered by the NextBass algorithm, along with Directional Sound-Leap Technology to reduce sound leakage. They also support 3D Spatial Audio.

Additional features include AI ENC for calls, Gemini-powered AI Voice Assistant, Dual-Device Connection 2.0, 45ms low-latency mode, tap controls, offline location finding, IP55 resistance, and up to 36 hours of battery life.