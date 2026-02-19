vivo V70 and V70 Elite launched in India starting at Rs 45999 with ZEISS Telephoto camera

New Delhi:

Vivo just dropped the V70 and V70 Elite in India, starting at Rs 45,999. These phones pack a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera, a massive 6500mAh battery with speedy 90W charging, AI-powered imaging features, and up to a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. You’ll get up to four years of OS updates and six years of security support, too.

Price, variants and availability

vivo V70 comes in two options:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 45,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 49,999.

For colour options, the device will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow.

Vivo V70 Elite has three choices:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 51,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 56,999

The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 61,999

It is available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

Sales kick off February 26 on Vivo's official site, Flipkart, Amazon, and in retail stores.

Highlight feature: Camera

That ZEISS camera setup. Both phones feature a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera (Sony LYT-700V), and a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with autofocus. The big 1.3cm sensor really pulls in light, so your night shots actually look good. You get ZEISS Multi-Focal Portrait modes (23mm to 100mm), which means you can snap studio-style portraits with creamy bokeh. Both front and rear cameras support 4K 60fps recording, and there’s an AI Audio Noise Eraser for clearer video sound.

Vivo’s also thrown in some India-focused AI imaging tools—stuff like AI Holi Portrait, AI Magic Weather, AI Floral Blessing, and more. Basically, your festive and travel shots will pop, but your skin tones will stay natural.

V70 Elite: Features

When it comes to performance, the V70 Elite runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm), scoring a hefty 1.89 million on AnTuTu and supporting up to 90fps gaming. The regular V70 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which is more efficient than before. Both phones feature LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a big vapour chamber for cooling.

Battery life should not be an issue. Both models are backed by a 6500mAh BlueVolt battery in their slim frames, and you get 90W FlashCharge for super-fast top-ups. For durability, there’s IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner 2.0, and on the Elite, an X-Axis Linear Motor for better haptics.

Up front, you get a bright 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with 5000 nits peak brightness, 100 per cent P3 colour, super-slim bezels (just 0.125 cm), and SGS low blue light certification. The Elite version tosses in 3D Spatial Effect Wallpaper and gyroscope-powered Flip Cards—a nice touch for folks who like flashy visuals.

On the software side, both phones run OriginOS 6 and feature AI tools like AI Creation, AI Captions, Origin Island drag-and-drop multitasking, One-Tap Transfer, and Private Space security. Gemini Assistant (with Google support) is built in for smarter help.

vivo promises four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Both phones are made at vivo’s Greater Noida plant as part of the “Make in India” program.

In short, the vivo V70 series brings a premium camera, huge battery, India-first AI features, and a sleek design to the upper mid-range. If you want flagship-style specs without breaking the bank, these are worth a look.