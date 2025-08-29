Vivo T4 Pro 5G with 6,500mAh battery goes on sale with Rs 3,000 discount The Vivo T4 Pro has officially gone on sale for the first time today. During this first sale, several attractive offers are being provided for customers who purchase the phone.

New Delhi:

The Vivo T4 Pro will be available for sale in India starting today. This new Vivo smartphone boasts several impressive features, including a powerful 6,500mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The company has previously launched other phones in this series in India, such as the Vivo T4, Vivo T4 Lite, and Vivo T4x. To mark its first sale, the company is offering a variety of discounts on its purchase.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G India price and offers

The phone is available in three storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs 31,999

During the first sale, buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. In addition to Vivo's official store, the phone can be purchased from Flipkart. It is available in two colour options: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold.

Vivo T4 Pro features

Vivo T4 Pro Features Display 6.77-inch, 120Hz, AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Battery 6500mAh, 90W Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB Camera 50MP + 50MP, 32MP OS Android 15, Funtouch

The Vivo T4 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded.

Key features include a robust 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and an IP68/IP69 rating. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on FuntouchOS, which is based on Android 15. The device is equipped with numerous AI features. For photography, it has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope camera. A 32MP camera is provided for selfies and video calls.

