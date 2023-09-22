Vivo T2 Pro launches in India: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G has launched in India today in the Indian market. The new smartphone is available in two colors- New Moon Black and Dune Goldand further comes in two storage options.

The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. Those who are willing to buy the device could enjoy instant discounts of Rs 2,000 when using ICICI and Axis Banks for their purchase, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 1,000. This exciting smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 29, 2023, through both Flipkart and the official vivo India e-store.

Expected specifications and price

Teasers suggest that the Vivo T2 Pro will share the same design as the iQOO Z7 Pro, featuring a curved display and a slim design, likely making it lightweight. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch screen and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is confirmed to run on Android 13 OS, which is in line with Vivo's tradition of using the latest operating system.

The rear camera setup is expected to consist of a 64-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support and an LED flash in the shape of a ring. The secondary sensor remains unknown, but leaks suggest it could be a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity features are likely to include support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The 5G phone may house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Vivo is expected to provide a charger in the retail box, as it has not stopped offering chargers with its phones.

The iQOO Z7 Pro recently launched in India starting at Rs 23,999 for the base 128GB storage model. The new Vivo T2 Pro is expected to be priced in a similar range. The pricing strategy will be interesting to observe, whether it undercuts the iQOO phone or is priced higher.

