Vivo’s OriginOS 6 looks just like Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design: Full details here Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 update is inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 with advanced AI features and smooth performance. Launching first on the Vivo X300 series, the update will roll out to other models from November 2025 through May 2026, making Vivo’s UI more fluid, smart, and future-ready than ever.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading names in the smartphone space, has officially launched OriginOS 6 in China, along with BlueOS 3 for smartwatches. The new Android 16-based system debuts on the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, with a wider rollout expected for other Vivo and iQOO devices starting in November 2025.

The major attention drawer is the interface redesign, which closely resembles Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass design. The update brings smoother visuals, improved animations, and deeper AI integration.

Design inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass look

The OriginOS 6 interface gets a fresh new look featuring curved icons, transparent layers, and depth-based visual effects — all similar to Apple’s iOS design language. The home screen, lock screen, and app layouts have been redesigned to appear more fluid and responsive.

A new resizable clock widget automatically adjusts around notifications, while blur transitions and circular animations give the system a premium aesthetic.

Vivo also introduced ‘Atomic Island’, its version of Apple’s Dynamic Island, which lets users control music, timers, and notifications through a floating interactive window. The reworked Control Centre now includes custom quick settings, stacked notifications, and smooth transition animations inspired by liquid motion.

Performance and AI upgrades under the hood

Vivo has included its Blue River Smooth Engine to enhance performance. It uses dual-rendering architecture and super-core computing to reduce lag and maintain steady frame rates, even during multitasking or gaming.

AI capabilities have also been expanded in OriginOS 6. Features like Live Photo AI Removal, AI summary generation, and Circle to Search 2.0 enhance everyday usability. These tools can remove unwanted objects, generate smart summaries, and search objects instantly from images or videos.

BlueOS 3 for smartwatches

Vivo also launched BlueOS 3, which will debut on the Vivo Watch 5 and iQOO Watch 5. The smartwatch system offers better battery life, smoother animations, and new calling features like Blue Heart V Calling.