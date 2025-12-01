Vivo, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme: All the new smartphones launching in December Several new smartphones from major brands like Vivo, OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme are set to launch in India this December. Here is a compilation of all the launch dates for these upcoming devices.

The last month of 2025, December, has begun, and this month is set to see the launch of several smartphones and tablets. This final month of the year will offer many options for smartphone users, including the Vivo X300 Series, OnePlus 15R, Oppo A6x, and Redmi 15C.

Vivo X300 Series

The Vivo X300 series is set to launch tomorrow, December 2. The company has confirmed that it will be launched in two variants: the standard X300 and the top-end X300 Pro model. These phones will feature a 200MP camera, the Dimensity 9500 chipset, and 90W wired charging. The Vivo X300 is expected to start between Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999. The X300 Pro is expected to start at Rs 75,999 and go up to Rs 1,09,999.

Redmi 15C 5G

The Redmi 15C 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 3 and is anticipated to come equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will feature a 6.9-inch display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

It also features a powerful 50MP AI dual camera system and an 8MP front camera. It is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000, with the top-end model being more expensive.

Realme P4x Series

Realme has officially announced the launch of the Realme P4x 5G. It is scheduled for December 4 at 12:00 PM. This smartphone is set to incorporate the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Additionally, it will be equipped with a substantial 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus is set to launch its latest smartphone in India on December 17. This device will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which debuted in China and will be introduced to global markets, including India. Additionally, it will serve as an upgrade to the OnePlus 13R, which was released earlier this year. The phone is anticipated to feature an impressive 8,000mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging. Notably, it will be the world's first smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo A6x

The Oppo A6x is anticipated to be launched in December, although the company has yet to confirm an official date. This smartphone is expected to feature an impressive 6,500mAh battery. Recent leaks indicate that it may be priced below Rs 13,000, positioning it as a strong competitor in the budget smartphone market.

