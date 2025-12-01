Redmi 15C key specifications confirmed ahead of its India launch: All we know so far The Redmi 15C is launching in India in two days. Ahead of the debut, the company has confirmed several key features. Here are all the details.

New Delhi:

The Redmi 15C 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 3. This smartphone is anticipated to fall in the budget segment. In preparation for its launch, the company has revealed several features of the smartphone. It will come equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery and will serve as an upgraded version of the Redmi 14C 5G. Below are all the details you should know about the smartphone ahead of its launch.

Redmi 15C 5G: Design, performance, and battery

The Redmi 15C 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will feature a 6.9-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi's website claims that its massive 6,000mAh battery will deliver up to 88 hours of music playback. It supports 33W fast charging, and the company claims it can charge 50 per cent of the battery in 28 minutes.

Camera features

Regarding the camera, it features a powerful 50MP AI dual camera system that can capture your moments in a variety of vibrant colors with stunning clarity. It also features an 8MP front camera.

Redmi 15C 5G expected price

While the company is yet to officially reveal the price of the Redmi 15C 5G, some reports suggest it will be an affordable smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. The price might seem a bit on the higher side for the model with all the best features.

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 12,499. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is said to be priced at Rs 13,999. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to launch in India for Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 15 Series launch

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav confirms the Redmi Note 15 series is slated for a December 2025 launch in India. The series will succeed the Redmi Note 14 series, which debuted in December 2024.

ALSO READ: Amazon Black Friday sale ends tonight: OnePlus 15, 13s, and Nord Series available at huge discounts