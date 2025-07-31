Vivo launches affordable smartphone with 5,700mAh battery, 50MP camera Vivo T4R is positioned in the mid-budget segment and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will go on sale starting August 5.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly introduced Vivo T4R is the latest addition to the company's T Series in the country, which also includes the T4 Lite, T4 Ultra, T4x, and T4. This new device falls into the mid-budget segment and offers several features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a quad-curved AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone also boasts an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water protection. It is powered by a 5700mAh battery with 44W charging support.

Vivo T4R India price and availability

The Vivo T4R is available in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 21,499. Buyers can also opt for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, which is also priced at Rs 21,499. It will be available in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colors, starting August 5 at 12 PM IST.

Interested buyers can receive an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with transactions made using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank cards, further reducing the smartphone's price.

Vivo T4R specifications

The Vivo T4R features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is equipped with a 32MP front camera. The device packs a 5,700mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, it features dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, and more. The smartphone weighs 183.5g.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Jio, Vi affordable plans: Keep your SIM active for 365 days without data