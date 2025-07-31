Airtel, Jio, Vi affordable plans: Keep your SIM active for 365 days without data If you are an Airtel, Jio, or Vi user, there is good news. Following TRAI's order, these three companies are offering data-free plans with validity of up to 365 days.

New Delhi:

Earlier this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) instructed telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea to introduce affordable, data-free plans for users . Following TRAI's directive, all three private telecom companies have launched new, budget-friendly recharge plans that don't include data benefits. These prepaid plans from private companies offer only voice and SMS services, with validity periods ranging from 84 to 365 days. If you're a feature phone user looking for such data-free recharges, here's what these companies offer:

Airtel

Airtel provides two data-free recharge plans: one with 84 days of validity and another with 365 days.

The 84-day plan costs Rs 469. It includes unlimited calling to any number across India, free national roaming, and 900 free SMS.

Airtel's 365-day plan is priced at Rs 1849. This plan also offers unlimited calling and free national roaming, along with 3600 free SMS.

Jio

Jio also has two data-free plans, offering validity for 84 and 336 days, respectively.

Jio's 84-day prepaid plan costs Rs 448 and provides unlimited calling across India, along with 1,000 free SMS.

For the 336-day plan, users will pay Rs 1748. This plan also includes unlimited calling and 3600 free SMS.

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea similarly offers two data-free plans:

The 84-day plan is available for Rs 470.

The 365-day plan is priced at Rs 1849.

The benefits for both these Vi plans are similar to those offered by Airtel.

Meanwhile, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently shared new data on mobile subscriptions for June. According to the report, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL lost more than 2,00,000 customers. This isn’t the first time they’ve seen losses; in May, BSNL lost over 1,35,000 users, and Vi lost more than 2,74,000. On the other hand, the two biggest telecom companies in India, Jio and Airtel, are doing well and gaining more subscribers.

