Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale 2025: iPhones and MacBooks get huge price cut for limited period The latest Apple Days Sale will start from tomorrow onwards, and will last till June 1. This limited-time event will feature some massive deals on the entire Apple product lineup, including flagship devices from iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other wearables.

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale is set to kickstart from tomorrow, May 24 and will last till June 1, 2025. The sale will feature major discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods. Customers can also avail exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 and instant discounts using ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.

Apple Days Sale: Offers and discounts

Whether you shop in-store or online, Vijay Sales claims to offer devices at a compelling price tag, along with several bank discounts and exchange benefits.

iPhone offers: Unbeatable prices tag and bank discounts iPhone 16 (128GB storage) will be available at Rs 66,990 iPhone 16 Plus (128GB storage) will be available at Rs 74,990 iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) will be available at Rs 103,990 iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) will be available at Rs 1,27,650 iPhone 16e (128GB) will be available at a starting price of Rs 47,990 onwards iPhone 15 will be available from Rs 58,490 | iPhone 15 Plus will be available from Rs 66,990 onwards iPhone 13 will be available at a budget-friendly price tag of Rs 43,790

These offer prices will include instant discounts of up to Rs 4,000 via ICICI, Axis and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Customers could also get up to Rs 7,500 in exchange value at Vijay Sales stores.

MacBook and iPad deals: Ideal for students and professionals

If you are a student or a professional who is looking forward to an upgrade, then here are some offers you must not miss during the limited period sale

iPad 11th Gen available at Rs 30,200 iPad Air available at Rs 52,400 iPad Pro available at Rs 89,400 MacBook Pro with M4 chip available at Rs 1,45,900 M4 Pro variant available at Rs 1,72,400, and M4 Max from Rs 2,78,900

MacBook Air models with M2 and M4 chips will get exclusive prices on May 25.

Wearables and audio: Apple Watch and AirPods at best rates

Apple Watch Series 10: From Rs 40,600 Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen: From Rs 20,900 Apple Watch Ultra 2: From Rs 79,700 AirPods 4: Rs 10,900 | With ANC: Rs 15,000 AirPods Pro 2: Rs 20,900 | Beats range starts at Rs 5,500

All devices come with instant discounts of up to Rs 3,000 or more using eligible bank cards.

Bonus offers and loyalty points

Exchange bonuses up to Rs 10,000 on select models Special prices on demo/open-box units Up to 20 per cent off on Protect+ warranty plans MyVS Loyalty points are worth 0.75 per cent of purchase value

Where to shop to avail maximum discount- Online or offline?

You can choose any mode- online at the official website of Vijay Sales or any of its 150+ retail outlets which are available across India.