Video editing on iPhone gets easier: Adobe Premiere app launching this month Adobe has announced its Premiere video editor app for iPhone, launching for free this month. Packed with pro tools like multi-track editing, 4K HDR support, AI-powered features, and no watermark exports, the app is a game-changer for content creators.

New Delhi:

In a big surprise for creators, Adobe is launching its popular video editing software Premiere for iPhone users for the first time. The new app will roll out later this month (As per the reports) and is already available for pre-order on the Apple App Store. Even better, the app will be free to download and come loaded with professional editing tools that were previously available only on desktops.

Designed for content creators

The launch comes at a time when short-form video platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok are booming. Adobe says its goal is to provide professional-grade editing tools directly on mobile for creators who don’t want to rely on third-party apps. With this move, video editing on iPhone becomes simple, free, and powerful.

Adobe Premiere App for iPhone: Key features

Adobe's iPhone supporting app will bring several popular desktop features for video editing. Some are:

Multi-track timeline with colour-coded layers

Frame-accurate trimming

Unlimited video, audio, and text layers

4K HDR editing support

Automatic captions, subtitle styling, and voiceover recording

Add sound effects directly into projects.

Unlike most free apps, videos exported from Adobe Premiere will not carry any watermark, making it ideal for professionals and casual creators alike.

Packed with AI tools

Adobe is also bringing AI superpowers to the mobile app. Integrated with Adobe Firefly, users can generate images, sounds, and even video elements by typing prompts. Additional AI features include:

Enhance speech : Improves noisy recordings

: Improves noisy recordings Generative Sound Effects : Creates custom audio matching the video's mood.

: Creates custom audio matching the video's mood. Access to Adobe Stock free assets, Adobe Fonts, and Lightroom presets

This ensures creators can produce polished, high-quality content directly from their iPhone.

Social media friendly

The app is built with social platforms in mind. Users can export videos with one tap, with automatic resizing for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more. For advanced projects, work can be transferred seamlessly to Premiere Pro on desktop.

Android version coming soon

While the iPhone app launches this month, Adobe has also confirmed that an Android version is in development. However, no release date has been announced.