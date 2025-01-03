Vi to launch 5G services in 75 cities this month with affordable plans

Friday, January 03, 2025
     
If you use Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM, here's some good news for you. The telecom giant is set to provide millions of customers with high-speed internet connectivity soon. The third-largest telecom company in India is expected to launch 5G services across 75 cities in the country.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 19:55 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 19:55 IST
Vi 5G, Jio, Airtel
Image Source : FILE Vi 5G rolled out in 75 cities: Affordable plans to compete with Jio and Airtel

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to delight its millions of users by launching 5G services across 75 cities in India this month. The telecom provider plans to offer affordable 5G plans, aiming to compete with Jio and Airtel and enhance user satisfaction.

5G Rollout across key locations

Vi’s initial rollout will cover 75 cities in 17 telecom circles, focusing on areas with high data consumption. This strategy targets regions where users have long awaited a solution to slow network connectivity. The move is expected to provide significant relief to Vi customers struggling with connectivity issues.

Competitive pricing to attract users

Vi has hinted at offering 5G plans that are 15 per cent cheaper than Jio and Airtel’s entry-level packages. According to Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, the company is committed to launching cost-effective plans to appeal to budget-conscious customers. Final details of the pricing will be revealed on the 5G launch date.

Increased promotional spending

To attract more users, Vi is likely to increase its promotional budget. Reports suggest that in the 2023-24 financial year, the company allocated 8.4% of its sales to dealer commissions, significantly higher than Jio and Airtel, which spent only 3-4 per cent. This highlights Vi’s aggressive approach to gaining market share in the competitive telecom sector.

Commitment to quality and affordability

Vi officials have assured customers of a seamless and enhanced connectivity experience with the 5G launch. The telecom provider is prepared to deliver reliable network services and cost-effective solutions, catering to both urban and rural users.

With this announcement, Vi aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian telecom market, intensify competition, and provide users with a superior digital experience.

