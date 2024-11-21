Using a Geyser this winter? Avoid these common mistakes to stay safe

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Geyser

It's November and we can feel the winter tighten its grip in North India. With cold coming in, geysers have become a necessity for many households. Hot water is essential for bathing and other chores of houses, making geysers a convenient appliance during the season. However, improper use of geysers can lead to serious accidents, which could be life-threatening. These accidents include- electric shocks, fire breakouts and even explosions.

To ensure safety and avoid mishaps, we bring you many tips to use geysers cautiously and responsibly at home.

Key safety tips for using geysers

1. Avoid keeping the geyser on for too long

Leaving the geyser on longer a longer run (mostly switching on and forgetting) is a common mistake many people make. This habit will not only waste electricity but also increase the risk of overheating and potential explosions.

Always switch off the geyser as soon as you finish using it, or before using it (once the water turns hot).

2. Turn off the Geyser while bathing

It is suggested to switch off the water heater just ahead of using it. Although most geysers come with sufficient storage capacities- ranging from 5 to 15 litres or more, it is unsafe to keep the geyser switched on during use.

3. Purchase geysers from certified brands only

If an electrical fluctuation occurs, it could lead to an electric shock. Always turn off the geyser before bathing to minimize risk.

When you buy a new geyser, you need to opt for products from certified and reputed brands. Local or uncertified geysers might lack essential safety features due to cost-cutting measures. Such models are prone to damage and accidents, so investing in a quality appliance ensures better safety and durability.

4. Inspect your geyser before use

If you are using your geyser for the first time this winter (a new geyser), a thorough check is essential. Inspect the electrical connections and ensure the appliance heats water within safe limits, which should be ideally between 45–50 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, servicing your geyser before the next winter season starts could help to identify and fix potential issues.

Stay Safe While Staying Warm

A geyser is a convenient winter essential, but safety should never be compromised while using it. Follow these tips to prevent accidents and ensure that your geyser operates efficiently and safely. With proper care and usage, you can enjoy a warm, worry-free winter.

