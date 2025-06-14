Urgent warning: Government issues alert on fake financial apps you must delete now The latest warning comes from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.

New Delhi:

The government has issued a new warning for Android users across the country regarding the rise of fake financial apps on the Google Play Store. These apps may appear legitimate but are designed to steal users' financial information, posing significant threats to privacy, data, and funds. Authorities have traced many of these fraudulent financial applications back to hostile foreign entities. The warning comes from Cyber Dost, the official handle of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India. In a recent post on X, Cyber Dost shared a list of these deceitful financial apps. According to Cyber Dost, these applications not only deceive users but also jeopardize their data, finances, and privacy.

Here’s the list of apps identified as threats by Cyber Dost:

Invoicer Experts

Loan Raina - Instant Loan Online

Gupta Credit - Safe and Handy

GranetSwift

LoanQ | Financial Calculator

CreditEdge

Ultimate Lend

SmartRich Pro

CreditLens

Cash Loan - EMI Calculator

Cyber Dost has also issued a set of guidelines for users. They advise following these tips diligently:

Verify the app’s authenticity.

Use only RBI-verified loan platforms.

Conduct thorough research before sharing any personal information.

This has came just days after the government has recently issued a warning that could worry many mobile users in India. The last warning specifically addressed for those who keep their internet connection active while making phone calls. A police officer has pointed out that doing this might allow your phone to listen in on your conversations.

In a video, the officer also explains how users can check which apps have permission to use their microphone by looking through the settings in Google Chrome.

