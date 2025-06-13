Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets heafty discount, now available for Rs 70,000: Find out where to buy The price of the 200-megapixel Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has been significantly reduced once again. This premium smartphone from Samsung is now available at a much lower price than its actual value.

New Delhi:

If you're eager to get your hands on the 200-megapixel Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G but are held back by budget constraints, your worries may soon be over. This premium smartphone typically comes with a price tag exceeding one lakh rupees. However, thanks to a significant price cut from Amazon, you can now snag this impressive device for less than Rs 70,000. For anyone in search of a smartphone that will stand the test of time, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is certainly worth considering. Let’s dive into the latest deals available for this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G discount

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is currently priced at Rs 1,34,999 on Amazon. While this may seem steep, there's no need to stress. Amazon has slashed its price by 37 per cent, bringing it down to just Rs 84,999. And don’t forget, there’s more savings to be had! Amazon is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,547, allowing you to save even further.

Additionally, there’s an enticing exchange offer on the table worth up to Rs 61,150. If you qualify for the full amount of this exchange deal, you could potentially grab this smartphone for around Rs 70,000. Keep in mind that the exact exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Launched by Samsung in January of last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was notable for featuring a titanium frame—a first for the brand. It comes with an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant and safe for various environments. The device boasts a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Armor glass.

Running on Android 14, which can be upgraded, it features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for top-notch performance. In terms of memory, the phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, it sports a remarkable camera setup with five sensors comprising 200 + 10 + 50 + 12 megapixels on the rear, while a 12-megapixel front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. To top it off, it’s powered by a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay connected longer.

