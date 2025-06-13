Air India plane crash: Flight Emergency Locator Transmitter recovered; Here's what it is and what it does Air India flight AI 171 crashed on Thursday during takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. Investigators have recovered the Emergency Locator Transmitter from the plane. Here's all you need to know about it.

New Delhi:

A major accident occurred near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday when Air India flight AI 171, bound for London, crashed during takeoff. The plane lost control shortly after takeoff and subsequently crashed. In the aftermath, images and videos showing thick smoke billowing from the scene quickly spread across social media, stirring concern nationwide. Authorities promptly initiated rescue and relief operations, while various agencies began investigating the underlying causes of this tragic incident. Sources indicate that investigators have located the black box of flight AI 171 at the crash site. Additionally, they have also recovered the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) associated with the flight. Here’s everything you need to know about the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT).

What is Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) characterizes an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) as a device designed to emit distinctive signals on predetermined frequencies. Depending on its configuration, an ELT may be activated automatically upon impact or manually at the discretion of an operator.

What does Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) do

A properly configured ELT serves as a vital component of the COSPAS-SARSAT international satellite system dedicated to search and rescue (SAR) operations. Upon activation—either manually or automatically through mechanisms such as immersion in water or the detection of high ‘g’ forces during an impact—ELTs transmit a distress signal. This signal can be detected by non-geostationary satellites and subsequently pinpointed using methods such as GPS trilateration and Doppler triangulation.

When Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) can fail

In incidents where ELTs have exhibited inadequate functionality or have failed entirely, various factors may undermine their effectiveness. These include:

Damage to or removal of the antenna during the impact phase. Failure to arm the ELT activation switch prior to flight. Incorrect installation of the unit. Depletion of battery power. Inadequate waterproofing measures. Insufficient fire protection capabilities. Disconnection of the co-axial antenna cable from the unit during impact. The aircraft coming to rest in an inverted position post-impact.

These factors collectively highlight the critical importance of proper installation, maintenance, and operational protocols concerning ELTs, particularly in enhancing their reliability during emergency scenarios.

