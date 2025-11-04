Urgent warning: Don't fall for new traffic challan fraud, here's how to avoid the scam An advisory has been issued regarding a new fraud scheme where cybercriminals are actively targeting individuals using deceptive traffic challan notifications.

New Delhi:

A traffic fine notification arrives... and then you get scammed. Cybercriminals have developed a dangerous new method of fraud, prompting a fresh security advisory. These days, criminals are defrauding people using the guise of "E-Vahan Challan" or "M Vahan Challan." They send fake challan messages via SMS or WhatsApp in the name of the Transport Department, using a malicious link contained within these messages to carry out the fraud.

How the traffic challan scam works

Similar cases have been reported previously, leading the Delhi Police to issue an advisory. While past scams involved fake links directing victims to fraudulent payment pages, this new iteration is more serious.

Hackers are now sending messages asking people to pay a challan. Crucially, this message contains a link to an APK file, which is labeled as "M Parivahan Challan". As soon as the user clicks this link, spyware is installed on their phone, allowing the criminals to steal personal data.

(Image Source : DELHI POLICE)Traffic Challan Scam

What are APK files?

APK files are special packages that let you install apps on Android phones. They give you the option to download and use apps that aren't available in the official Google Play Store.If you want to try out new apps that aren't available in the usual app store, you can download and install them directly using a file format called APK. To make this work, you'll need to change a setting on your phone so that it can install apps from places other than the official app store. However, this can also be a way for some hackers to sneak in dangerous apps. So, it's really important to be careful when you're downloading apps this way.

How to protect yourself

Based on the Delhi Police advisory, take the following precautions to avoid falling victim to this scam:

Scrutinise the Message: Read any traffic challan message carefully. Look for errors or inconsistencies in the URL or the body of the message, which are clear signs of a fake link.

Never Download APKs: Immediately ignore and delete any message that prompts you to download an APK file or install a third-party application.

Verify Officially: Always verify your vehicle's challan status by checking the official mParivahan app or website. All genuine pending invoices will be listed there.

Disable Unknown Sources: Ensure you have unchecked the option that allows your phone to download and install apps from unknown or third-party sources.

Be cautious before clicking on such messages to protect yourself from data theft and financial harm.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to enable video and audio calls via username, eliminating need for phone numbers