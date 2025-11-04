WhatsApp to enable video and audio calls via username, eliminating need for phone numbers The WhatsApp username feature will serve as an alternative to using a phone number. To combat spam, users will need to enter the correct username key to connect.

New Delhi:

Many people are currently talking about platforms like Arattai, which has brought attention to a feature that WhatsApp lacks: being able to message others using a username instead of just a phone number. WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a while, and recent news indicates that they are making some exciting improvements.

According to the latest information, WhatsApp is reportedly close to adding support for both texting and calling other users via a username. This means that in the future, WhatsApp users will be able to initiate voice and video calls without needing to exchange their phone numbers.

Code discovery and user experience

WABetaInfo, which monitors new WhatsApp features, recently found code in the beta versions for iOS and Android that points to this new functionality. The code hints at a new method for searching and calling users on the platform.

The messaging service will likely allow users to search for a person's username directly through the search bar, particularly within the Calls tab. If the username is found, the user can immediately tap the voice call or video call buttons. Depending on the recipient's privacy settings, the caller may also be able to see their profile photo.

(Image Source : WABETAINFO)Searching and Calling on WhatsApp With Usernames

Combating spam with "Username Keys"

WhatsApp is considering introducing usernames, but this comes with worries about spam and misuse. With usernames, strangers could contact others without needing their phone numbers. To tackle this issue, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a feature called "username keys".

This would mean that if someone you don't know wants to call you, they would first need to enter the right username key to make the call. This aims to add an extra layer of security and help protect users from unwanted communications.This safeguard is expected to be highly effective in deterring spammers and scammers.

ALSO READ: Free service, hidden cost: What you must know before claiming free ChatGPT Go or Google Gemini Pro