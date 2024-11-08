Unlock these 5 hidden Android features for everyday convenience

Android’s operating system has been packed with lesser-known tools which could be a game-changer for everyday use. Here are five hidden features which could simplify your Android experience and help you get the most out of your device.
1. Easily share Wi-Fi via a QR Code
Skip sharing passwords verbally and if you are using an Android device, then you could make it simply grant Wi-Fi access via a QR code. Here is how you can access it:
- Open Settings
- Network and Internet
- Internet
- tap your network
- select Share
- verify your identity
A QR code will appear for easy, secure sharing with visitors.
2. Enable developer options for advanced features
The Developer Options menu is just not for developers. It also grants you access to additional controls, like setting up USB debugging and customizing Bluetooth connections.Here’s how to enable it:
- Go to Settings
- Tap on About Phone
- Then tap the Build number seven times
- Once unlocked, find Developer Options in Settings
- Tap on System.
3. Translate Text in Real-Time with Your Camera
If you are travelling abroad, then you need to use Android’s Lens tool to translate text on the spot.
Here’s how you could use it:
- Tap the Lens icon in the search bar
- point the camera at the text you need to be translated
- select Translate
- The translated text appears instantly, perfect for quick language assistance on the go.
4. Use extended unlock for trusted locations
With Extend Unlock (previously Smart Lock), your device will stay unlocked in trusted places, like your home. All you need to do is to:
- Go to Settings
- Security
- More security & privacy
- Extend Unlock
- Add your home or another trusted location.
Now, your smartphone will remain unlocked as long as you’re in that designated area.
5. Store emergency medical information for safety
Android will enable you to save vital medical details like blood type and allergies, which could be accessed in emergencies. All you need to do is:
- Go to Settings
- Safety & Emergency
- Medical information
Here, you can add essential details, which responders can access even when your phone is locked during an emergency call.
ALSO READ: After digital arrest, online share market scam is growing rapidly: How to be safe?
ALSO READ: Google Pixel’s Call Screen set to get AI-powered smart replies: What to expect?