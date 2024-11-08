Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Unlock these 5 hidden Android features for everyday convenience

Android’s operating system has been packed with lesser-known tools which could be a game-changer for everyday use. Here are five hidden features which could simplify your Android experience and help you get the most out of your device.

1. Easily share Wi-Fi via a QR Code

Skip sharing passwords verbally and if you are using an Android device, then you could make it simply grant Wi-Fi access via a QR code. Here is how you can access it:

Open Settings Network and Internet Internet tap your network select Share verify your identity

A QR code will appear for easy, secure sharing with visitors.

2. Enable developer options for advanced features

The Developer Options menu is just not for developers. It also grants you access to additional controls, like setting up USB debugging and customizing Bluetooth connections.

Go to Settings Tap on About Phone Then tap the Build number seven times Once unlocked, find Developer Options in Settings Tap on System.

3. Translate Text in Real-Time with Your Camera

Here’s how to enable it:

If you are travelling abroad, then you need to use Android’s Lens tool to translate text on the spot.

Here’s how you could use it:

Tap the Lens icon in the search bar point the camera at the text you need to be translated select Translate The translated text appears instantly, perfect for quick language assistance on the go.

4. Use extended unlock for trusted locations

With Extend Unlock (previously Smart Lock), your device will stay unlocked in trusted places, like your home. All you need to do is to:

Go to Settings Security More security & privacy Extend Unlock Add your home or another trusted location.

Now, your smartphone will remain unlocked as long as you’re in that designated area.

5. Store emergency medical information for safety

Android will enable you to save vital medical details like blood type and allergies, which could be accessed in emergencies. All you need to do is:

Go to Settings Safety & Emergency Medical information

Here, you can add essential details, which responders can access even when your phone is locked during an emergency call.

