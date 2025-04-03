Uber for Teens launches in India: Safe rides for teenagers with parental control With Uber for Teens, parents can now ensure their children travel safely and independently, making it a game-changer for family transportation in India.

Uber has introduced its Uber for Teens service in India, which will enable teenagers aged between the age of 13 to 17 years to book rides under the supervision of their parents or guardians. This feature will aim at providing safe and secure travel for teenagers while giving parents real-time tracking and alerts.

Uber for Teens expands to 37 cities in India

After launching in countries like the US and parts of Europe, Uber is bringing this feature to 37 cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Parents can now allow their teens to hail Uber rides independently while ensuring safety and accountability.

How Uber for Teens works

Parents can set up Uber for Teens by following these steps:

Invite the teen to the Uber app using their account. Teen creates their own Uber account linked to their parent’s account. Teens can now book rides while parents track their location and receive real-time alerts. Parents can also book rides on behalf of their teens.

Enhanced safety measures for teen riders

Uber has introduced several security features to ensure safe rides for teens:

Verified drivers with high ratings are assigned to teen rides. Ride locations are locked, preventing modifications by drivers. Teens can record audio during the ride for added security. Only backseat seating is allowed, and seat belts are mandatory.

Additionally, teen riders can travel with other teenagers (aged 13-17) only with parental consent. Once a rider turns 18, their Uber for Teens account automatically converts into a regular Uber account.

