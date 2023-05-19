Twitter to take on YouTube - Introduces long format video upload feature for paid users: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk- the man known for Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is gearing up to take on YouTube now. In a recent report, it was said that paid users will be given the leverage to upload videos on Twitter, which are up to two hours in length. The microblogging platform also changed its Twitter Blue page and naked the announcement of the new video file size has been limited only to the paid users- which has upscaled from 2GB to 8GB now.

Image Source : PIXABAYYouTube

On Thursday, Musk tweeted: "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB).”.

Earlier, longer video uploads were only possible from the web version of the platfrom, but now the users could upload them from their iOS application version too.

Besides these changes, this is a must to mention that the maximum upload quality shall remain the same as 1080p.

To recall, Twitter brought the long video upload feature last year, in December (2022), and it was very recent when the platform added a new playback speed control for the web version.

A number of Twitter users have already expressed their thoughts on the new development for long-format videos.

Also, there was a user who actually thought that the feature is more like YouTube and commented on Musk’s post: "Sweet. When can we monetise them?"

There was yet another Twitter user who wrote: "Long videos are good, and I hope you focus on them as an alternative to YouTube. Short videos are bad. I hope you don't imitate tik tok, shorts and reels".

Image Source : TWITTERLinda is going to be the new CEO for Twitter

Furthermore, in the recent past, Musk has confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal's Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will be taking over as the new CEO of Twitter, and will be working on making "it the everything app".

ALSO READ: Myntra unveils AI-powered 'My Stylist' for personalized style assistance

ALSO READ: Fake ChatGPT apps are earning thousands of dollars per month: Study

Input from IANS

Latest Technology News