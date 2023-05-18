Myntra unveils AI-powered 'My Stylist' for personalized style assistance

Follow us on Image Source : MYNTRA Myntra

Myntra, the leading online shopping platform in India renowned for its fashion, beauty, and lifestyle offerings, has introduced a groundbreaking feature called "My Stylist." Powered by artificial intelligence, this innovative addition serves as an automated personal style guide, providing customers with end-to-end assistance. Revolutionizing the fashion and lifestyle shopping experience, this digital style assistant offers tailored outfit recommendations and suggests complete looks, promising to redefine the way users shop for their personal style preferences.

In anticipation of the 18th edition of the highly-awaited End of Reason Sale (EORS), Myntra is gearing up to meet the outfit styling desires of shoppers in an unprecedented manner. With the introduction of a next-generation product discovery and purchasing feature, the popular biannual fashion event is set to elevate the fashion experience to new heights. Myntra aims to provide shoppers with enhanced options for outfit styling and a seamless shopping journey during this upcoming edition of the EORS.

Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Myntra said, "The launch of 'My Stylist' takes our commitment to democratising fashion using technology, a notch higher! Powered by machine learning and AI-based technology, this first-of-its-kind innovation at scale in the fashion space in India is poised to further take the customers' shopping experience to the next level by recommending looks with an understanding of fashion.”

The creation of 'My Stylist' aims to address the challenging task of curating the ideal combo.

To achieve the elusive perfect outfit, styling necessitates a comprehensive grasp of various elements such as colour, shape, pattern, and fabric, as well as up-to-date fashion trends and individual style preferences. Addressing these requirements in a scalable, automated, customizable, and real-time manner is where 'My Stylist' truly excels. This innovative feature fulfils the needs of customers by offering a personalized styling experience that takes into account all these factors, ensuring a seamless and tailored fashion journey.

Leveraging the power of AI, 'My Stylist' utilizes four distinct factors to provide customers with comprehensive and shoppable outfit recommendations. These factors include uploaded images from customers' offline wardrobes, their purchase history on the app, browsing history on the app, and the latest trends on the platform. By incorporating these elements, 'My Stylist' grants users immediate access to a wide array of styling options, elevating their shopping experience to be visually appealing, enjoyable, and instantly satisfying.

Developed in-house, this pioneering product will be exclusively available on the platform, making it a truly unique offering within the Indian e-commerce fashion ecosystem. This feature stands out for its unprecedented scale and scope, offering recommendations from a vast collection of 4.5 lakh styles encompassing topwear, bottom wear, footwear, and accessories in the fashion and lifestyle categories. By providing access to such an extensive range of options, 'My Stylist' sets itself apart as a one-of-a-kind solution for customers seeking personalized fashion guidance.

Myntra leverages its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, machine learning (ML) models, and computer vision algorithms, combined with the knowledge and expertise of subject matter experts in curation and styling, to fuel the advanced features of 'My Stylist'. This includes the 'Fashion Object Detection', 'Image Search', and 'Outfit Recommendations' capabilities. By harnessing these cutting-edge technologies and the insights of industry specialists, Myntra ensures a powerful and seamless experience for users seeking personalized fashion guidance through 'My Stylist'.

Utilizing deep convolutional neural networks, the AI algorithm employed by 'My Stylist' harnesses the extensive catalogue data of the platform. To handle a large volume of requests, the algorithm is trained using a Bi-LTSM model that expands the dataset derived from Myntra's catalogue. Currently focusing on the fashion and lifestyle segments, the feature has future plans to encompass additional categories such as beauty and a wider variety of styles. This ensures that 'My Stylist' continuously evolves and expands its capabilities to provide an enhanced and comprehensive styling experience for users.

In the upcoming phases, Myntra has further plans to incorporate features such as 'Your Digital Wardrobe' and 'Save the Look', along with enhanced customization options that take into account factors like trends, age, gender, body type, and personal style. To access 'My Stylist', users can simply utilize the floating action button prominently placed on Myntra's homepage. Additionally, banners and picture-in-picture videos serve as informative resources, educating users about the functionality and benefits of the feature.

