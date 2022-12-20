Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter's new grey checkmark is designed for government entities.

Twitter has now given a new colour to its verification symbol which will allow government officials and multilateral organisations to have a grey-coloured tick alongside their names. In a tweet, Twitter's support handle wrote on the social media platform, “Starting today, you’ll start seeing additional icons that provide context for accounts on Twitter. In addition to blue and gold checks, you’ll see grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses."

However, this new development has not been rolled out on an extensive scale as of now because of which several profiles of politicians are still visible with the blue-coloured tick on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the grey tick mark indicates that an account belongs to a government official or organization. Government institutions including those looking into matters of public safety, law enforcement, of embassies, and other major national-level agencies are eligible to get a grey checkmark on their Twitter profiles. Similarly, officials including heads of state, top diplomatic leaders, foreign official spokespeople, cabinet members (national level) and the like are eligible for the check mark.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform had also rolled out its 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions despite warnings from its own trust and safety staff. Soon afterwards, numerous 'verified' accounts had begun impersonating well-known personalities or brands.

