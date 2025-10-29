Twitter.com domain retires: Users must re-enroll 2 factor authentication before November 10 Twitter.com is officially being retired as Elon Musk’s X moves all services to the new x.com domain. Users who use hardware security keys or passkeys for two-factor authentication (2FA) must re-enroll their credentials by November 10, 2025, or risk losing account access.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) is starting to officially sunset the twitter.com domain as part of its complete switchoverto x.com. Those who rely on hardware security keys or passkeys for two-factor authentication (2FA) need to re-enrol their credentials by November 10, 2025; otherwise, they will be locked out of their accounts. This is the first big step in the platform's long-rumoured domain change.

Why users must re-enroll their security keys

As per X Safety, re-enrolment is required because current hardware-based 2FA credentials are tied specifically to the legacy twitter.com domain. Since the authentication infrastructure is moving to x.com, users must re-register their security keys with the new domain.

The firm explained that this update is not because of any security incident but merely a technical requirement from the domain change. Other verification methods such as SMS codes and authenticator apps will be unaffected and still work without needing any reconfiguration.

What happens after November 10

If customers do not re-enrol their hardware security keys by November 10, their accounts will be automatically locked out. They will then have to re-enrol their current security key, change to another method of 2FA, or temporarily disable 2FA to re-access their accounts.

X will be continuing to advise at least one mode of two-factor authentication enabled in order to ensure the security of accounts, especially for major users and authenticated accounts.

The sunset of Twitter.com and its implications

The transition of the twitter.com domain marks the most conspicuous phase in the rebranding and technical transition of the platform. But the transition will not be without interruption. Because the twitter.com domain remains embedded throughout the internet—in APIs, embedded tweets, and millions of shared links—developers and users can expect temporary disruptions.

Although X has yet to give a clear schedule for the complete deactivation of twitter.com, the update on this authentication indicates that the days of the domain are numbered. The transition to x.com reflects Musk's plans to transform X into a 'super app' covering communication, finance, and media.