TRAI's message whitelisting rules block over 1 lakh templates, mobile users get new warning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI message whitelisting rules

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken significant action by blacklisting over 100,000 fraudulent SMS templates. This decisive move comes in the wake of new regulations regarding fake messages and unsolicited communications introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in October. In addition, the DoT has urged mobile users to report any suspicious SMS to the Sanchar Saathi portal. Details of the actions taken against these message templates have been shared on the DoT’s official X handle.

Caution for Mobile Users

In their recent post, the DoT cautioned mobile users that no legitimate bank or government agency will request personal information through text messages. If you receive such a message, it's crucial to report it immediately on the Sanchar Saathi portal. The DoT has also provided a screenshot of a fake SMS disguised as an SBI Bank communication to illustrate what users should watch out for.

Efforts to Combat Fake Messages and Calls

To tackle the rising incidents of fraud, both the Telecom Regulator and the DoT have issued new guidelines aimed at curbing fake calls and messages. Telecom operators are now mandated to block such communications at the network level. Moreover, all telemarketing entities are required to register on a whitelist to ensure their messages reach users without issue. TRAI has also established a rule for message traceability, making it easier to identify the source of a message.

Fines for Telecom Companies

Recently, TRAI imposed hefty fines amounting to crores of rupees on telecom operators for failing to prevent fake calls. Currently, the total fine levied stands at Rs 142 crore. Additionally, the DoT has instructed that this fine be drawn from the bank guarantees held by these companies.

In other news, reports suggest that individuals who acquire SIM cards under someone else's name or send fraudulent messages will face serious consequences. Such actions will be classified as threats to cyber security. Offenders could be banned for up to three years, and those who are blacklisted will have their SIM cards disabled. Additionally, they will not be allowed to obtain a new connection for a period ranging from six months to three years.

ALSO READ: Free Fire returns in new year! Garena all set to revive popular Battle Royale game