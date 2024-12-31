Free Fire returns in new year! Garena all set to revive popular Battle Royale game

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Free Fire India

The long wait for Free Fire fans may finally come to an end next year. Garena's popular battle royale game, Free Fire, is set to make a comeback in India after being banned in 2022 for violating IT Act 69A. Following the ban, the game was removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. At the time of its ban, Free Fire boasted over 10 million active users in India. Garena initially planned to re-launch the game last year, in 2023, but the launch was postponed. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating its return.

Teaser came in 2023

In August 2023, a teaser was released announcing the game’s return under a new name: Free Fire India. To make this relaunch a reality, Garena has teamed up with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, adding an exciting twist to the project. While the exact reasons for the delay were not disclosed, industry experts suggested that Garena had yet to meet the necessary compliance regulations to relaunch the game in India.

Will be launched in 2025!

Recent job postings on LinkedIn from Garena have sparked speculation that the game could launch in 2025. The reintroduction of Free Fire is expected to impact Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which benefited directly from Free Fire's ban, seeing a significant increase in user numbers.

What's new in Free Fire India?

As for what’s new in Free Fire India, players shouldn’t expect major changes to the gameplay. However, the graphics and in-game elements will embrace an Indian aesthetic. The maps and locations will also be tailored to India. The game will be available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Free Fire Max continues to be accessible in India, as it was not removed from the Google Play Store despite the original game's ban.

