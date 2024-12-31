Jio's affordable 56-day plan offers exceptional benefits, surpassing BSNL's offerings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio's affordable 56-day plan

Jio has emerged as a popular choice among mobile users thanks to its affordable recharge plans. Since launching its telecom services in 2016, the company quickly rose to become the leading telecom provider in the country. However, over the past few months, Jio has seen a significant drop in user numbers, losing millions of subscribers each month. The primary reason for this decline is the price increase in recharge plans starting in July. Despite this setback, Jio still offers a range of cost-effective recharge options that remain cheaper than competitors. Let’s take a closer look at one of their economical 56-day plans.

Jio’s 56-day plan is priced at Rs 579, costing you roughly Rs 10 per day. With this plan, you can enjoy unlimited outgoing calls across the country for the entire duration, allowing you to connect with anyone without worrying about additional charges. Additionally, the plan includes free national roaming throughout India. Each day, you’ll receive 1.5GB of data and 100 free SMS. Subscribers will also gain access to Jio's suite of complimentary apps.

On the other hand, BSNL does not offer a 56-day recharge option. The government-run telecom provider provides plans with 45 or 70 days of validity instead. For BSNL’s budget-friendly 70-day plan, you only need to pay Rs 197. However, there’s a catch: this plan offers unlimited calling and data for just 18 days. After that period, you'll be limited to incoming calls on your number.

To make outgoing calls, you’ll need to purchase a top-up recharge, which can be quite costly. This prepaid plan grants you unlimited calls and free national roaming for the initial 18 days, along with 2GB of high-speed data each day and 100 free SMS.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched an exciting new prepaid plan that simplifies the hassle of constant recharges. Priced at Rs 2398, this plan offers users an impressive validity period of 425 days, allowing them to enjoy uninterrupted service without the worry of regular top-ups.

ALSO READ: RBI introduces new regulations for UPI apps starting January 1, Google Pay and PhonePe rejoice