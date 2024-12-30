BSNL introduces affordable 425-day plan, intensifying competition for Jio, Airtel, Vi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL extended validity plan

The government-owned telecom company, BSNL, has alleviated the concerns of millions of its customers. With Jio, Airtel, and Vi recently increasing their recharge plan prices, many mobile users are now on the lookout for options with longer validity. In response, BSNL has rolled out a recharge plan that addresses this need, offering an impressive validity of 425 days.

BSNL is well-known for its diverse range of recharge plans, catering to various user needs across different states. This is one of the unique aspects of the company, as it provides an array of choices tailored to the demands of different customers. If you're seeking long validity at an affordable rate, BSNL is definitely the way to go.

They've introduced a new prepaid plan that significantly eases the burden of frequent recharges. Priced at Rs 2398, this plan allows users to enjoy a substantial 425 days of validity without worrying about recharging regularly.

In terms of benefits, BSNL users will be pleased to find that this recharge plan includes unlimited calling to all networks. Additionally, it offers a generous 850GB of data, equating to 2GB of data per day. Once the daily data limit is reached, users will experience a reduced speed of 40Kbps. Plus, similar to other standard plans, this offering also includes 100 free SMS messages each day.

If you’re considering making the switch to BSNL or opting for this plan after hearing about its advantages, it's worth noting that this promotional offer is currently available for users in the Jammu and Kashmir region. At this point, it remains uncertain whether this plan will be extended to other areas. However, there is a possibility that BSNL may introduce it in additional states to stay competitive against private telecom companies.

