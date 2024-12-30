New SIM Card Rules: Government to ban purchases for these individuals, prepares list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New SIM card rules

The government has fully geared up to provide relief to millions of mobile users across the country facing cyber fraud. Steps have been taken to compile a list of individuals who will no longer be eligible for new SIM cards. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has begun implementing strict measures under the new SIM card regulations. Recently, a campaign launched by TRAI aims to tackle the issue of fake calls and SMS, resulting in the deactivation of hundreds of thousands of mobile numbers.

The authorities are prepared to enforce stringent actions in this regard. Reports indicate that individuals acquiring SIM cards in someone else's name or sending fraudulent messages will find themselves in serious trouble. Such offenders will be categorized as threats to cyber security.

Users may face a ban of up to three years. Those blacklisted will have their SIM cards blocked, and they will be prohibited from obtaining a new connection for a period ranging from six months to three years. Under the new regulations, acquiring a SIM card in another person's name is considered a crime, and sending fake messages is also classified as a punishable offense.

Starting from 2025, the names of these offenders will be added to a blacklist, which will be shared with all telecom operators to ensure that no SIM cards are issued under their names again. The government has decided to create a repository of individuals under these cyber security rules. Once the list is compiled, notice will be sent to these users, requiring a response within seven days.

In cases concerning public interest, the government reserves the right to take action without prior notice. As a result, individuals may find themselves unable to obtain a new SIM card for six months to three years. These cyber security regulations were officially announced in November, introducing numerous new provisions aimed at ensuring robust action can be taken against offenders.

