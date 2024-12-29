Samsung Galaxy M35 gets Rs 5,000 discount, now available for less than Rs 15,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy M35

Samsung has introduced an exciting discount on one of its highly sought-after M series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, which was launched in July this year, is now available at a significantly reduced price. Initially priced at Rs 19,999 for the base model featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it can now be purchased for just Rs 14,999. This marks a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on Amazon.

This impressive device boasts a robust 6,000 mAh battery, a vapor cooling chamber for effective thermal management, a stunning Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for added durability. In addition to the discount, Amazon offers an EMI option for interested buyers, allowing them to pay as little as Rs 727 per month. To further bring down the price, customers can exchange their old smartphones and enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 14,200.

Samsung Galaxy M35 Specifications

The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, built on a 5nm architecture, and is available in configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching brightness levels of up to 1000 nits. With its 6,000 mAh battery, Samsung assures users of all-day battery life, although it’s important to note that the phone ships without a charging adapter, despite supporting 25W wired charging.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy M35 5G includes a versatile triple-camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP camera for selfies.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G supports tap-and-pay functionality through the Samsung Wallet app, enabling users to make contactless payments directly from their smartphone.

