Apple discontinues 3 iPhones, including iPhone 14, in certain markets

Tech giant Apple has made a significant decision by banning the sale of three iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, in numerous countries across Europe. The affected models are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (3rd generation). As a result, these devices have been removed from Apple's online store in many European nations.

This ban extends beyond online sales; customers will also be unable to purchase these iPhones from physical retail stores. Apple's decision stems from a regulation set by the European Union regarding the use of the Lightning connector.

A driving force behind this decision was the EU's ruling passed in 2022, which mandated that smartphones and certain electronic devices sold in its 27 member states must come equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging. This initiative was aimed at reducing electronic waste, and although Apple initially challenged this ruling, it eventually complied. Since the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) lack USB-C ports, their sale has been halted.

Consequently, Apple is in the process of clearing its inventory in several countries. The company has stopped sales of these iPhones in Austria, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and more. Interestingly, despite Switzerland not being a member of the EU, the sale of these three iPhone models has also been prohibited there. Additionally, customers in Northern Ireland will no longer have access to these devices.

Meanwhile, recent information regarding the iPhone 17 Air has come to light, providing details about its pricing and production. This model is projected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date and is expected to launch in September of the following year. Various reports have outlined aspects of the phone's design and features. Additionally, there are indications of Apple's interest in developing a foldable iPhone and iPad.

