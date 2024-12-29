Jio surprises users, changes validity of Rs 19 and Rs 29 recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio data plan

Reliance Jio stands as the largest telecom company in the country, serving over 490 million users. If you're among those using a Jio SIM, there’s some noteworthy news for you. About five months ago, Jio shocked its customers by increasing the prices of its recharge plans, and now, once again, the company has displeased its users by making significant changes to two of its recharge offerings.

Jio provides a diverse array of recharge plans, catering to both budget-conscious and premium users. The company features several plans for different durations, offering numerous affordable options. However, the recent adjustments have particularly affected two of its lower-priced plans.

Specifically, Reliance Jio has revised the features of its Rs 19 and Rs 29 plans. Let’s take a closer look at what these changes entail.

Jio's Rs 19 Plan

The Rs 19 plan is categorized as a data voucher plan. Previously, Jio used to match the validity of this plan with that of the base plan. For instance, if you had a plan with an 84-day validity and purchased the Rs 19 data voucher, it would grant you the same 84-day validity. However, this has changed. Now, the validity for the Rs 19 data voucher has been reduced significantly. Customers will still receive 1GB of data with this plan, but it now comes with just a 1-day validity.

Jio's Rs 29 Recharge Plan

Similarly, Jio offers a Rs 29 recharge plan, which is also classified as a data voucher. This plan provides customers with 2GB of data. Keep in mind that this data voucher has a validity of just two days. If you don’t use up the data within that timeframe, it will expire automatically.

These changes mark a notable shift in Jio’s data voucher offerings, prompting users to reconsider their recharge options.

