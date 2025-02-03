TRAI launches new initiative for seamless digital connectivity inside buildings

Follow us on Image Source : TRAI trai

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) conducted a webinar on January 30 (2025). In the webinar, the company focused on the importance of digital connectivity inside buildings. The discussion further revolved around TRAI's ‘Regulation on Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, 2024’, with participation from Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) from various states and union territories.

Collaboration between TRAI and RERA: Benefits

The event was chaired by Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, who is the Chairman of TRAI and has witnessed the attendance of 116 participants, which included representatives from 24 states and UTs, along with senior officials from TRAI HQ and regional offices.

In the opening remarks, Shri Lahoti further emphasized the vital role of RERA in addressing connectivity issues within buildings. He highlighted that collaboration between TRAI and real estate regulatory bodies is essential to ensure robust digital infrastructure in residential and commercial properties.

Presentation on rating properties for connectivity

Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor to TRAI, presented details on the digital connectivity rating system. This includes the process for rating agencies, which is stepping ahead to involve rating properties, and the criteria used to evaluate digital readiness.

The session provided a comprehensive understanding of how properties can achieve high connectivity standards.

Queries from RERA representatives regarding the implementation and framework were addressed by TRAI officers, ensuring clarity on the proposed regulations.

Future scope and feedback

The webinar also explored potential areas of collaboration between TRAI and RERA to further improve connectivity standards. Representatives from RERA expressed appreciation for the initiative and suggested the need for continued stakeholder interaction to refine the framework and ensure its effective implementation.

A step towards digitally ready properties

This webinar marks a pivotal step in TRAI's efforts to enhance digital infrastructure across the country. With the support of RERA and the 2024 connectivity regulations, TRAI aims to make buildings better equipped for the digital era, setting a new benchmark for property ratings in India.

