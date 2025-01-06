TRAI gives a clear message to Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi: Introduce affordable voice, SMS plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Affordable recharge plan

Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have been directed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to introduce separate Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for voice calling and SMS targeted at users. TRAI has stood firm on these new guidelines, which means telecom providers must create plans for 2G users that are not data-driven. Currently, users on older feature phones or 2G networks are facing steep recharge costs, as telecom companies bundle data into all their plans.

In a recent interview with PTI, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti emphasiSed that while encouraging data usage is important, it should not be forced upon users. He stated that TRAI's role is to balance the interests of the telecom industry with those of consumers, ensuring that users can choose to pay only for services that meet their needs. He made it clear that telecom companies are free to market their offerings while also providing options that cater specifically to users' demands.

In a bid to serve the customers better, TRAI's new guidelines require telecom companies to offer special tariff vouchers for voice calls and SMS. Furthermore, the validity of these vouchers has been extended from 90 days to a full 365 days, allowing telecom operators to provide long-term options for users.

Additionally, TRAI has removed the requirement for color coding on recharge coupons and relaxed the guideline mandating that recharge vouchers start at Rs 10. However, the need for a Rs 10 voucher remains in accordance with the 2012 telecom order. This update from TRAI is expected to bring much-needed relief to millions of mobile users across the country, granting them access to more affordable voice and calling recharge options.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of TRAI, Anil Kumar Lahoti, announced that the organization is preparing to launch a pilot project this month aimed at integrating paper-based permissions and previously granted consents from customers for commercial communications into its digital distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform. He noted that this initiative will involve the validation of these consents, updating their statuses, and offering options for customers to opt out of receiving such communications.

