TRAI clarifies OTP delays: No need to worry for Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vi Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reassured users not to worry about any delays in Net Banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting December 1. They have clarified that, thanks to new rules, there will be no slowdown in the delivery of these important messages to your phone. TRAI addressed some misinformation circulating on social media and emphasized that the situation is under control. They also mentioned that a new requirement for tracking messages has been put in place to help prevent issues.

In recent months, TRAI has been active in fighting rising cybercrime, particularly related to fake calls and messages. They introduced new regulations on October 1 to tackle this problem, giving telecom companies until November 30 to ensure that messages can be traced back to their sources. Initially, these companies were supposed to have everything ready by October 31, but they requested more time to fully implement the necessary changes, which TRAI granted.

So, what exactly does “message traceability” mean?

Simply put, it’s a system that allows telecom operators to track where bulk messages are coming from. This is important because it helps identify the source of suspicious or fraudulent messages. Without a way to trace these messages, it becomes very difficult to catch the scammers behind them.

TRAI has set a clear deadline for telecom companies to implement this tracking system. Once it’s up and running, it will be easier to identify who is sending fake messages. While telecom companies raised concerns about technical challenges in setting this up, TRAI has reiterated that the new rules will not cause any delays in receiving your OTPs. They want to ensure that users can continue to access their banking and identification services without disruption.

Meanwhile, the Indian government recently made a significant announcement regarding satellite services, raising excitement among potential users. During a session in the Lok Sabha, officials outlined their plans for the satellite network, which left companies like Jio and Airtel feeling disappointed. However, this decision seems to open the door for Elon Musk's Starlink to make its entry into the Indian market.

