IIT student falls victim to Digital Arrest loses lakhs as fraudsters pose as TRAI officials

Recently, there has been an alarming rise in what is being called "digital arrests," where scammers trick people into believing they are in legal trouble online. Despite warnings from the government, many individuals continue falling for these scams. Just recently, authorities blocked access to 17,000 WhatsApp accounts connected to these fraudulent activities. The situation is particularly concerning because even a student from IIT Bombay, one of India's top engineering schools, was a victim of this scam.

So, how did this young man get caught up in this fraud?

The story starts when the 25-year-old student received a call from someone who claimed to be an officer from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The scammer told him that there had been complaints about his phone number and that it would be deactivated unless he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police. To make matters worse, the scammer then connected him to someone pretending to be from a cybercrime unit.

During a video call, the student saw someone in a police uniform who falsely accused him of money laundering. Scared and confused, the scammer asked for his Aadhaar number and pressured him to transfer nearly Rs 30,000 to avoid getting "arrested." The fraudster used tactics to create fear and urgency, insisting that the student couldn't contact anyone during this time.

Feeling threatened and worried about his reputation, the student shared his bank details, leading to a massive fraud of Rs 7.29 lakh. It was only after the call ended that he realised he had been scammed when he searched for "digital arrest" online.

How can you protect yourself from this kind of scam?

To stay safe, it's essential to ignore calls from unknown numbers. Scammers often use advanced technology like fake videos and computer-generated voices to sound convincing. Staying calm and not panicking is crucial. Many fall victim to these scams out of fear of being shamed or getting in trouble.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi has acknowledged the seriousness of digital arrests and has urged for stricter measures against these scams. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI continuously warn the public through social media and messages to be cautious. Scammers take advantage of people's worries, so staying alert and informed is the best way to avoid being a target of digital fraud.

