Government makes big statement on satellite internet in Parliament, ignores Jio, Airtel's advice

The Indian government has recently made an important announcement about satellite services, which has sparked excitement among users. In the Lok Sabha, the government clarified its plans regarding the satellite network, leaving companies like Jio and Airtel feeling disappointed. However, this decision appears to pave the way for Elon Musk's Starlink to enter the Indian market.

During a winter session, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar explained that the government will make decisions based on the new Telecom Act, focusing on what is best for the citizens. Instead of using an auction process, which many companies were hoping for, the government plans to allocate satellite service licenses in a more administrative way, considering both economic and technical factors.

Jio and Airtel had recently requested that the government conduct auctions for satellite spectrum, similar to how it is done for mobile networks. In response, the government has asked for input from the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to help shape these decisions.

The Department of Telecommunications has sent a note to TRAI requesting advice on the spectrum's pricing and other technical details. Once TRAI provides its recommendations, a decision about satellite spectrum allocation will follow. Jio and Airtel are advocating for an auction, while Starlink is in favor of the government's proposed administrative approach.

There is fierce competition among service providers like Jio, Airtel, Starlink, and Amazon's Kuiper, all of which are preparing to offer satellite services in India. With this new landscape, consumers can expect a direct showdown between these four companies, similar to what we see in mobile phone services.

In other news, Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 17 series in the latter half of 2025, and there's much buzz surrounding a new, sleeker model named the iPhone 17 Air. However, the company is facing some hurdles concerning its design, particularly in China. The primary concern involves the use of SIM cards, as Chinese regulations mandate that smartphones must have physical SIM card slots. In contrast, Apple is aiming to develop the iPhone 17 Air using only eSIM technology, which eliminates the need for a physical card altogether.

