BSNL VoLTE service: Here's how you can make HD calls using Wi-Fi

Jio, Airtel, and Vi are the three main players in India's telecom industry. Recently, the government-run company BSNL has started to make a significant impact, causing concern for these private companies. While Jio, Airtel, and Vi are losing customers, BSNL has been gaining a large number of new users. One reason for this shift is that BSNL is offering very affordable recharge plans, which attract more customers. To keep its new subscribers happy, BSNL is also speeding up its rollout of 4G services across the country, now available in over 50,000 locations.

The state-owned telecom company has also rolled out an exciting new service which will allow BSNL customers to make calls using Wi-Fi. They have introduced VoLTE (which allows for high-definition voice calls over 4G) for those with BSNL 4G services. If you have a BSNL 4G SIM and want to use this feature, here’s a simple way to activate it:

Just send a message that says ‘ACTVOLTE’ to 53733 from your BSNL 4G or 5G SIM.

It is worth noting that this service only works with BSNL 4G and 5G SIM cards. If you’re still using an older BSNL 2G or 3G SIM, you can go to your nearest BSNL customer service center to upgrade to a 4G or 5G SIM at no cost.

In other news, Google is ramping up its efforts to boost the presence of its Pixel smartphones in India. Recently, the company appointed Mitul Shah, a former Apple India executive, as the Managing Director for its devices and services in the region. With over nine years of experience in the tech industry, Shah is set to spearhead initiatives aimed at driving sales of Google’s Pixel smartphones in India.

This strategic move underscores Google's commitment to expanding its footprint in India, a country with a vast smartphone market. At present, Google’s Pixel phones account for only a tiny slice—just 0.04 percent—of the Indian smartphone market, based on research data.

