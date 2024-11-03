Traffic Challan scam alert! Cybercriminals using new tactics to steal your money

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Traffic challan alert

The government has recently disseminated a warning regarding the increasing prevalence of cyber fraud, particularly in the context of scams pertaining to traffic challans. According to the Ministry of Information Technology, these fraudulent schemes have resulted in substantial financial losses for numerous individuals, amounting to lakhs of rupees. The modus operandi of the scammers typically involves sending a fabricated link to individuals, purporting to facilitate the payment of e-challans, thereby luring victims into their deception.

The government has alerted the public that individuals are receiving misleading messages, emails, or notifications from counterfeit applications alleging violations of traffic regulations. These communications often instruct recipients to remit payment for purported outstanding e-challans. The messages contain fraudulent links that redirect users to websites designed to mimic official government portals. Additionally, there have been instances where cybercriminals distribute deceptive apps through links embedded in these messages or emails, further entraping unsuspecting individuals.

How does this new scam work?

The tactics employed by these malicious actors entail instilling fear in potential victims by issuing threats through fraudulent messages. Such messages may claim that vehicles will be confiscated if the alleged challan is not promptly settled, prompting victims to act without sufficient scrutiny.

To specifically exploit individuals, hackers employ phishing techniques, sending false links via text or email that, when accessed, lead to websites that closely resemble legitimate government platforms. This replication of official sites is designed to deceive individuals, who may unwittingly provide sensitive information, thus rendering themselves vulnerable to financial exploitation.

How to mitigate this?

To mitigate the risk of falling prey to these scams, individuals should adhere to several precautionary measures. It is crucial to refrain from clicking on any links provided in unsolicited messages or emails. Verification of the sender’s identity is essential before sharing any personal or financial information. Individuals should disregard any communication that lacks verification of the sender's authenticity. In cases where a link has been inadvertently accessed, it is imperative to scrutinize the legitimacy of the website prior to taking any further action.

Official communications regarding e-challans or governmental notifications are disseminated from recognizable and verified email addresses. Individuals are therefore advised to confirm the credibility of the sender's email and phone number before engaging with the content. Moreover, personal information, including banking details, should never be disclosed to unfamiliar entities, fostering a more secure digital environment.

ALSO READ: iPhone 14 Plus camera issues? Apple will repair it for free or offer a refund