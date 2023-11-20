Tinder adds Profile Quiz feature to discover potential matches | How to use?

Tinder, an online dating app has rolled out a new suite of profile and discovery features, which is operational globally. The new feature further comes with a ‘Profile Quiz’ feature which will let the users discover the potential matches through a fun quiz.
Thunder wrote, "Discover compatibility potential with potential matches through a fun and enlightening quiz about yourself. Share your Quiz responses on your Profile, offering a glimpse into your preferences and interests.”
It was reported that around 71 per cent of Gen Zs across the country are said to be very important and that they are aligning on their values with the person they are dating.
When asked about what is more important to them while choosing someone to date, around 73 per cent said they would be interested in trusting and confiding in their partners. On Tinder, users have voted:
- 70 per cent stated that they are open-minded and accepting
- Around 57 per cent said that the potential partner could make them laugh
- And only 46 per cent said that they want someone physically attractive.
Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder said, "This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique.”
The other new set of features includes:
- Profile Prompts
- Basic Info Tags
- Enhanced Reporting
- Rizz-first Redesign
- Dark Mode
Profile Prompts
As per the company, the ‘Profile Prompts’ feature will empower the users to express their unique personalities along with showing their other sides, from fun humour to real talk.
By selecting and then responding to Prompts, users can start with an engaging conversation which could be dug deeper than just a Like or Nope.
Basic Info Tags
Using the ‘Basic Info Tags’ feature will make the conversation easy and fun- and tell more about yourself to know more about the potential matches.
Enhanced Reporting
One can report someone’s profile too- an existing feature on Tinder. But with the new ‘Enhanced Reporting’ feature, users will be able to have more options to report which are specific things that are off about someone’s personality which are mentioned on the profile.
Rizz-first Redesign
This feature will include new UI updates, which will enhance and update the animations.
It’s a Match
This new feature has a screen designed to keep every Like or Nope on Tinder feel special and engaging.
Dark Mode
For late-night usage of the platform, the ‘Dark Mode’ is now available in the official setting of Tinder.
