Tinder adds Profile Quiz feature to discover potential matches | How to use?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder

Tinder, an online dating app has rolled out a new suite of profile and discovery features, which is operational globally. The new feature further comes with a ‘Profile Quiz’ feature which will let the users discover the potential matches through a fun quiz.

Thunder wrote, "Discover compatibility potential with potential matches through a fun and enlightening quiz about yourself. Share your Quiz responses on your Profile, offering a glimpse into your preferences and interests.”

It was reported that around 71 per cent of Gen Zs across the country are said to be very important and that they are aligning on their values with the person they are dating.

When asked about what is more important to them while choosing someone to date, around 73 per cent said they would be interested in trusting and confiding in their partners. On Tinder, users have voted:

70 per cent stated that they are open-minded and accepting

Around 57 per cent said that the potential partner could make them laugh

And only 46 per cent said that they want someone physically attractive.

Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder said, "This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique.”

The other new set of features includes:

Profile Prompts

Basic Info Tags

Enhanced Reporting

Rizz-first Redesign

Dark Mode

Profile Prompts

As per the company, the ‘Profile Prompts’ feature will empower the users to express their unique personalities along with showing their other sides, from fun humour to real talk.

By selecting and then responding to Prompts, users can start with an engaging conversation which could be dug deeper than just a Like or Nope.

Basic Info Tags

Using the ‘Basic Info Tags’ feature will make the conversation easy and fun- and tell more about yourself to know more about the potential matches.

Enhanced Reporting

One can report someone’s profile too- an existing feature on Tinder. But with the new ‘Enhanced Reporting’ feature, users will be able to have more options to report which are specific things that are off about someone’s personality which are mentioned on the profile.

Rizz-first Redesign

This feature will include new UI updates, which will enhance and update the animations.

It’s a Match

This new feature has a screen designed to keep every Like or Nope on Tinder feel special and engaging.

Dark Mode

For late-night usage of the platform, the ‘Dark Mode’ is now available in the official setting of Tinder.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman posts his last picture at OpenAI

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News